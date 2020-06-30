Massive blaze broke out at the 500 kv Jamshoro Grid station of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in the early hours of Tuesday, plunging parts of Sindh including Hyderabad city into darkness

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Massive blaze broke out at the 500 kv Jamshoro Grid station of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in the early hours of Tuesday, plunging parts of Sindh including Hyderabad city into darkness.

According to details, power supply of many cities of Sindh including Hyderabad ,Jamshoro were disrupted as several feeders of HESCO were shut down due to blaze at the Jamshoro Grid Station.

As per NTDC officials, fire erupted at around 1:48 am in the night causing power outage in parts of Sindh.

Fire spread panic in the area and fire brigade was called immediately.

The blaze was brought under control and power supply has been restored at 66 grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

According to sources, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sehwan, Manjhand, Kotri, Latifabad, Qasimabad, Hussainabad,Tando Jam, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and several other cities were without electricity.

The fire incident at Jamshoro grid station has also affected many areas of Karachi city, sources said.

According to WAPDA officials, repair work has been started at the site and assessment of loss of property is being carried out while investigation is also underway to determine the cause of blaze.