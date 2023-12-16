Fire at petrol outlet

A fire broke out in a petrol outlet at Soknuwand Stop, Pasrur tehsil, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A fire broke out in a petrol outlet at Soknuwand Stop, Pasrur tehsil, here on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, rescuers took timely action and controlled the fire after a tireless struggle of two and a half hours and prevented it from spreading.

The rescuers evacuated all nearby shops.

The fire broke out during filling from a petrol tanker, rescue officials said. A 35-year-old Ayaz suffered minor burns due to the fire and was shifted to hospital.

The fire caused a loss worth Rs10.5 million while the rescue effort saved goods and petrol worth Rs10 million and the rest of the market.