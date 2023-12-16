Open Menu

Fire At Petrol Outlet

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Fire at petrol outlet

A fire broke out in a petrol outlet at Soknuwand Stop, Pasrur tehsil, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A fire broke out in a petrol outlet at Soknuwand Stop, Pasrur tehsil, here on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, rescuers took timely action and controlled the fire after a tireless struggle of two and a half hours and prevented it from spreading.

The rescuers evacuated all nearby shops.

The fire broke out during filling from a petrol tanker, rescue officials said. A 35-year-old Ayaz suffered minor burns due to the fire and was shifted to hospital.

The fire caused a loss worth Rs10.5 million while the rescue effort saved goods and petrol worth Rs10 million and the rest of the market.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Pasrur Rescue 1122 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

8 minutes ago
 Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kish ..

Solangi visits local hospital, inquires about Kishwar Naheed's health

6 minutes ago
 PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

PFA raids fake beverages unit, discards drinks

6 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

13 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

7 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in ..

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

7 minutes ago
PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

7 minutes ago
 Police netted court absconder

Police netted court absconder

12 minutes ago
 FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bl ..

FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bln of ETPB

12 minutes ago
 PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming ..

PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming as AJK minister

12 minutes ago
 JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhta ..

JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhtar

12 minutes ago
 Govt gives direct relief to public by reducing pet ..

Govt gives direct relief to public by reducing petroleum prices: Commissioner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan