Fire at plastic granule factory in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Plastic and related items worth thousands of rupees were burnt to ashes when a fire broke out at a plastic granule (dana) factory at Begum Kot Baradari Road in Shahdara area on Thursday.

On receiving information, the firefighters reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.

No loss of life was reported. The reason for fire could not be ascertained immediately, according to Rescue-1122 spokesman.