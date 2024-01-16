Fire At Store Of Police Headquarters Timely Extinguished : Islamabad Police
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The fire that occurred at the miscellaneous store in the Islamabad Police Line Headquarters on the previous night was successfully extinguished with no significant losses.
According to police, the cooling process was also conducted and teams of Islamabad Police, and district administration participated in the operation. The fire was brought under control by a very tactical approach.
ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad supervised the entire process while other officials of Islamabad Police and District Administration remained present at the spot, police said.
Meanwhile, the police sources said that the blaze, which started near the anti-riot equipment and uniform warehouses, spread quickly to other parts of Police Lines Headquarters, prompting the evacuation of nearby residential barracks of police personnel.
At least six fire brigade vehicles, one police water cannon and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.
According to rescue sources, the cause of the fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident.
