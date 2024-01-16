Open Menu

Fire At Store Of Police Headquarters Timely Extinguished : Islamabad Police

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Fire at store of police headquarters timely extinguished : Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The fire that occurred at the miscellaneous store in the Islamabad Police Line Headquarters on the previous night was successfully extinguished with no significant losses.

According to police, the cooling process was also conducted and teams of Islamabad Police, and district administration participated in the operation. The fire was brought under control by a very tactical approach.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad supervised the entire process while other officials of Islamabad Police and District Administration remained present at the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, the police sources said that the blaze, which started near the anti-riot equipment and uniform warehouses, spread quickly to other parts of Police Lines Headquarters, prompting the evacuation of nearby residential barracks of police personnel.

At least six fire brigade vehicles, one police water cannon and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the cause of the fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police Water Vehicles Nasir

Recent Stories

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

36 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

1 hour ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

3 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

3 hours ago
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

4 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

16 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan