Fire beaks out in Rehman plaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A fire broke out at Rehman Plaza located near Faisal Chowk here on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another.

The victim was identified as Mirza Waheed, resident of Misri Shah.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

According to rescue officials, the fire broke out in the basement, due to which, smoke spread over the plaza.

The rescue teams and firefighters conducted operation and rescued people trapped in the second and third floors of the plaza.

Twenty three people have been rescued while the condition of another personwas stated to be critical. However, the rescue teams succeeded in controllingthe blaze. The cause of blaze has yet to be ascertained.