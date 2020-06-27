UrduPoint.com
Fire Becomes Routine Matter During Summer Season In Forest Of Kahuta

Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

During summer season, fire in the forest of Kahuta has become a routine matter and thousands of small plants of rare species, hundred precious trees, earth insects, animals and birds have been burnt to ashes

Timber thieves has set a blaze in the woodlands of Khadiot, Kayral, Panjar, Baghar Sharif, Bayour, Khalol, Soan, Sohaa, Jaivera, Salamber, Manjhann, Nara and other surrounding areas since last some days.

Timber thieves has set a blaze in the woodlands of Khadiot, Kayral, Panjar, Baghar Sharif, Bayour, Khalol, Soan, Sohaa, Jaivera, Salamber, Manjhann, Nara and other surrounding areas since last some days.

Locals of the area while taking to APP said that on one hand timber mafia fells thousand of trees in alleged connivance with the forest department while on the other every year thousands of precious trees were burnt to ashes but no concrete measures have been taken to control this menace on permanent basis.

The claimed that it was impossible for timber mafia to cut and smuggle woods without the support of the local authorities, including officials of the forest and police departments.

Locals alleged that the fire could not be controlled due to the adoption of a "faulty" strategy and lack of interest on the part of the forest department's staff.

It is worth mentioning here that every year fire broke out in the forests of Kahuta and surrounding areas which destroyed thousands of plants and affecting precious trees as well.

On other hand, officials of the forest department did not mark any tree in the forests and it was easy for timber thieves to cut trees in different parts of the forests as there is no system of identifying trees.

More Stories From Pakistan

