Fire break out due to gas leakage in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A fire broke out due to a gas pipeline leakage in Dhamyal, Rawalpindi, on Monday. According to spokesperson Rescue 1122, six emergency vehicles, including three fire tenders, and more than a dozen personnel participated in the operation.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, but a house was badly damaged due to the fire.

Soon after the incident, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, and SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar visited to review rescue efforts. Meanwhile, the fire has now been completely brought under control, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.