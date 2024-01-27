Fire Breaks Out At Cotton Box Factory
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Fire broke out at a cotton box factory in the Site Area of Karachi on Saturday.
According to rescue officials, the fire brigade is currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames, utilizing six fire trucks.
However, the intensity of the fire is reportedly increasing and additional fire trucks may be requested.
Workers are attempting to extract paper rolls from inside the factory to prevent the further spread of the fire, a private news channel reported.
