Fire Breaks Out At Gloves Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 08:01 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A fire erupted in a private gloves manufacturing factory in Muradpur, Sialkot, here Thursday evening.

According to rescue spokesperson, the fire was controlled due to timely operation.

The adjacent building was also partially affected by the fire on the upper floor.

According to the owner Haji Ghulam Abbas, the fire caused a loss of Rs. 2 million, while due to rescue timely operation saved the remaining factory and goods worth Rs. 3 million.

