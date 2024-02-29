Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

A fire broke out at Lahore Pace Plaza, situated at Link Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A fire broke out at Lahore Pace Plaza, situated at Link Road, here on Thursday.

The plaza was filled with smoke after the incident. On receiving information, six vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters successfully controlled the fire, and no loss of life was reported, according to Rescue-1122 spokesman.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the fire incident. She expressed her concern and directed the fire brigade and Rescue-1122 to immediately initiate relief efforts. She instructed the commissioner and deputy commissioner to promptly reach the scene of the incident. Emphasising safety of citizens and their property, she underscored the need to ensure their protection.