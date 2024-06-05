Fire Breaks Out At Lahore's Chemical Factory Brought Under Control
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory near Ring Road in Lahore has been brought under control on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials, the fire was extinguished by 14 fire tenders, however, it could flare up again due to the highly flammable nature of the chemicals stored in the factory, a private news channel reported.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amarnath Yatra threatens IIOJK’s fragile ecosystem as world celebrates World Environment Day14 minutes ago
-
Police officer martyred in Bajaur14 minutes ago
-
Traffic cops get umbrellas to beat summer heat14 minutes ago
-
MWMC finalizes Eid cleanliness plan: 30,000 tons waste to be lifted14 minutes ago
-
Matiari: Arrangements Finalized for 1st mango and handicrafts expo 202414 minutes ago
-
ADC conducts surprise visit to cattle market in Chichawatni14 minutes ago
-
PM visits Nanshan one-stop center; directs to replicate model in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted24 minutes ago
-
Malik assumes charge as DHO Health Bahawalpur24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 64 kg drugs24 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day for fight against illegal and unregulated fishing observed24 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city44 minutes ago