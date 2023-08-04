Fire breaks out at marquee

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in a marquee and Hotel Green Apple Restaurant near Kamanwala late at Thursday night.

Rescue-1122 took timely action and brought the fire under control after a struggle of 2 hours and prevented it from spreading.

The fire caused due to short-circuiting during welding work, said a rescue official. Eight rescue vehicles, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, took part in the operation.

According to the owner, around Rs 50 million worth of furniture and carpets were burnt due to the fire, while Rs 150 million worth of goods and the restaurant were saved due to timely rescue operations.