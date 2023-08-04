Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out At Marquee

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Fire breaks out at marquee

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in a marquee and Hotel Green Apple Restaurant near Kamanwala late at Thursday night.

Rescue-1122 took timely action and brought the fire under control after a struggle of 2 hours and prevented it from spreading.

The fire caused due to short-circuiting during welding work, said a rescue official. Eight rescue vehicles, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, took part in the operation.

According to the owner, around Rs 50 million worth of furniture and carpets were burnt due to the fire, while Rs 150 million worth of goods and the restaurant were saved due to timely rescue operations.

Related Topics

Fire Hotel Vehicles Apple From Million

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

9 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

35 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

47 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

50 minutes ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

54 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

56 minutes ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

2 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

2 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan