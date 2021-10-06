Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a marriage hall here at Latifabad on Wednesday causing damage to the property while no loss of life reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a marriage hall here at Latifabad on Wednesday causing damage to the property while no loss of life reported.

According to the Manager of Zain Marriage hall located in Latifabad unit 2, apparently a fire broke out due to an electric short circuit which caused heavy damage to the property and inner side of the hall.

He told that a wedding ceremony was scheduled to be held in the evening but a fire occurred before guests arrived in the hall and no casualties were reported in the incident.

On receiving information, the fire brigade arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire.

Police also started investigation of the incident to ascertain the actual cause of fire.