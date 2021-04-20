UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out At Oil Godown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

Fire breaks out at oil godown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in an oil and ghee godown situated in Salamatpura here on Tuesday due to short circuiting, a private news channel reported quoting a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

