Fire breaks out at oil godown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in an oil and ghee godown situated in Salamatpura here on Tuesday due to short circuiting, a private news channel reported quoting a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control.

No casualty was reported in the incident.