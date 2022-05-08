UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out At Petrol Pump Storage Tankers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A fire broke out at a petrol pump's storage tankers at Bhiko Sandhwa Daska-Pasrur Road, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, there were two storage oil-tankers at the petrol pump, which suddenly caught fire due to short-circuiting.

The fire was brought under control by rescuers after one-hour struggle, said officials.

Thirteen emergency vehicles from Sialkot and two fire vehicles from Gujranwala took part in the operation.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal and Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid supervised the operation.

According to Rescue spokesperson, petrol worth Rs. 500,000 was burnt, while timely rescue operations saved millions of rupees worth of petrol and the machines.

