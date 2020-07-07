UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Plastic and related items worth thousands of rupees were burnt to ashes when a massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in the area of Khyban-e-Sir Syed on Tuesday evening, a spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed.

On receiving information, At least 8 fire vehicles and 30 rescuers reached at the spot and controlled the blaze after hectic efforts.

Workers who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out, no loss of life was reported.

The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately, spokesman said.

