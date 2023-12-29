Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out At Private Steel Mill Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

A fire broke out at a private steel mill on Friday near Post Qasim Authority Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A fire broke out at a private steel mill on Friday near Post Qasim Authority Karachi.

According to a private news channel, two people died in a fire explosion near Port Qasim Authority.

Rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident took place and conducted the operation to extinguish the fire.

