Fire Breaks Out At Private Steel Mill Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 06:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A fire broke out at a private steel mill on Friday near Post Qasim Authority Karachi.
According to a private news channel, two people died in a fire explosion near Port Qasim Authority.
Rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident took place and conducted the operation to extinguish the fire.