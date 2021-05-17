Fire breaks out at timber godown in front of Pistaghara Police Station

Fire broke out at a timber godown in front of Pishtakhara Police Station at Bara road on Monday, damaging few shops and slightly injuring four persons who were trying to douse the blaze

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Fire broke out at a timber godown in front of Pishtakhara Police Station at Bara road on Monday, damaging few shops and slightly injuring four persons who were trying to douse the blaze.

According to Rescue 1122, fire was put off within 50 minutes operation after receiving emergency call from locals.

Two fire vehicles, one water boozer and two ambulances were rushed to the sight for dousing of the fire.

Timely arrival of Rescue 1122 fire fighters and professional handling helped in saving nearby property from being gutted.

The injured were given first aid through staff of Rescue 1122 ambulances and were administered bandages.