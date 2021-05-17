UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out At Timber Godown In Front Of Pistaghara Police Station

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:42 PM

Fire breaks out at timber godown in front of Pistaghara Police Station

Fire broke out at a timber godown in front of Pishtakhara Police Station at Bara road on Monday, damaging few shops and slightly injuring four persons who were trying to douse the blaze

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Fire broke out at a timber godown in front of Pishtakhara Police Station at Bara road on Monday, damaging few shops and slightly injuring four persons who were trying to douse the blaze.

According to Rescue 1122, fire was put off within 50 minutes operation after receiving emergency call from locals.

Two fire vehicles, one water boozer and two ambulances were rushed to the sight for dousing of the fire.

Timely arrival of Rescue 1122 fire fighters and professional handling helped in saving nearby property from being gutted.

The injured were given first aid through staff of Rescue 1122 ambulances and were administered bandages.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Water Police Station Vehicles Road Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt petition in LHC for ..

8 minutes ago

Dublin Concerned About London's Hostile Narrative ..

1 minute ago

Shehbaz Sharif’s name put on ECL, says Sheikh Ra ..

26 minutes ago

UAEU Council holds third meeting chaired by Zaki N ..

28 minutes ago

Sindh taskforce on COVID-19 endorses latest decisi ..

1 minute ago

Thailand virus cases soar with prison clusters

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.