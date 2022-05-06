UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out In A House

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Fire breaks out in a house

A fire erupted in a house located in Shahabpura Road, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A fire erupted in a house located in Shahabpura Road, here on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, fire erupted in a house near a bakery and sweet shop, and was brought under control by Rescue 1122 through timely action.

The fire initially broke out in a room on the first floor of the house due to short-circuiting, said Rescue officials.

According to the house owner, the fire caused a loss Rs. 3 lakh worth of goods.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Almost 80% of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

Almost 80% of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

2 minutes ago
 DC visits wheat procurement centres, holds Revenue ..

DC visits wheat procurement centres, holds Revenue public service court

20 minutes ago
 China offers to provide disaster relief assistance ..

China offers to provide disaster relief assistance to Afghanistan

20 minutes ago
 Only 14% of Austrians Support Their Country Joinin ..

Only 14% of Austrians Support Their Country Joining NATO - Poll

20 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid day ..

Rescue 1122 handled 434 emergencies during Eid days

24 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Productio ..

US Agriculture Equipment Maker AGCO Says Production Facilities Hit by Ransomware ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.