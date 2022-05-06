Fire breaks out in a house

A fire erupted in a house located in Shahabpura Road, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :A fire erupted in a house located in Shahabpura Road, here on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, fire erupted in a house near a bakery and sweet shop, and was brought under control by Rescue 1122 through timely action.

The fire initially broke out in a room on the first floor of the house due to short-circuiting, said Rescue officials.

According to the house owner, the fire caused a loss Rs. 3 lakh worth of goods.