Fire breaks out in car showroom

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A fire broke out in an automobile showroom located at Kashmir Road, here on Monday.

According to rescue spokesperson, the fire broke out in the showroom due to short circuit.

Rescue 1122 took timely action and brought the fire under control and saved the rest of showroom.

According to showroom owner Haji Nawaz, cars worth Rs. 15 million were damaged due to fire.