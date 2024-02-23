Fire Breaks Out In Cardboard Factory
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 06:44 PM
A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Shujabad on Friday that engulfed the warehouse area rapidly
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Shujabad on Friday that engulfed the warehouse area rapidly.
According to the rescue team, firefighters brought the blaze under control in an hour and a half using six fire trucks and more than 20 personnel.
Local police also reached on the spot after receiving the reports whereas the cooling process was continued to prevent any further flare-ups.
No injuries or casualties were reported since all employees evacuated the factory as soon as the fire started. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Europa League last-16 draw
Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador
Textile units, brick kilns fined Rs 600,000
Political stability key to address economic challenges: Ahmad Khan
Commerce Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia strengthens bilateral ties
Federal Ombudsman for Insurance organizes national conference
Five injured in Darazinda motorbike blast
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LC ..
Four power pilferers booked
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Textile units, brick kilns fined Rs 600,0003 minutes ago
-
Political stability key to address economic challenges: Ahmad Khan3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman for Insurance organizes national conference3 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Darazinda motorbike blast3 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked21 minutes ago
-
CCoE approves work on Pakistan's section of IP gas pipeline project22 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws22 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony Deputy Speaker22 minutes ago
-
Sports promote peace, love amongst people: Hussain Muhammad22 minutes ago
-
9 illegal housing colonies sealed21 minutes ago
-
Factory owners fined for pollution21 minutes ago
-
USAID empowers female engineers in energy sector1 hour ago