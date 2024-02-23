Fire breaks out in cardboard factory

A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Shujabad on Friday that engulfed the warehouse area rapidly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Shujabad on Friday that engulfed the warehouse area rapidly.

According to the rescue team, firefighters brought the blaze under control in an hour and a half using six fire trucks and more than 20 personnel.

Local police also reached on the spot after receiving the reports whereas the cooling process was continued to prevent any further flare-ups.

No injuries or casualties were reported since all employees evacuated the factory as soon as the fire started. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.