Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Fire breaks out in chemical factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Chemicals and related material worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a chemical factory at Saggian Road, here on Thursday.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 vehicles rushed to the spot and started fire extinguishing operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after several hours of hectic efforts.

No loss of life was reported. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.

