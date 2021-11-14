UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out In Co-operative Market

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Fire breaks out in Co-operative Market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in the Co-operative Market of Saddar area of the metropolis here on Sunday.

Initially four fire tenders reached the spot, which are trying to extinguish the fire from spreading to other shops of the market.

Rescue and K-Electric teams have also arrived on the scene to help protect the shops.

The area has been cordoned off by the law enforcement agencies.

The shopkeepers are making efforts to shift clothes, various other items, from their shops to safe places.

According to some shopkeepers of the market, the fire broke out in a shop after Asr-prayers.

One of them said that the fire has broken out due to a short circuit and another alleged that it has been lit by someone.

A few shopkeepers were also seen weeping and crying while looking at their shops.

A rescue member of the Chhipa, said that so far no casualty had been reported as the market was close today due to the weekend (Sunday).

The initial cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as the teams are busy in fire extinguish and rescue work.

Related Topics

Fire Saddar Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty ..

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track

6 minutes ago
 Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership wit ..

Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership with potential establishment of a ..

7 minutes ago
 Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters ..

Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters from Aeroter

7 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Rec ..

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..

37 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed F ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic

37 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.