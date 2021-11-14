Fire breaks out in Co-operative Market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in the Co-operative Market of Saddar area of the metropolis here on Sunday.

Initially four fire tenders reached the spot, which are trying to extinguish the fire from spreading to other shops of the market.

Rescue and K-Electric teams have also arrived on the scene to help protect the shops.

The area has been cordoned off by the law enforcement agencies.

The shopkeepers are making efforts to shift clothes, various other items, from their shops to safe places.

According to some shopkeepers of the market, the fire broke out in a shop after Asr-prayers.

One of them said that the fire has broken out due to a short circuit and another alleged that it has been lit by someone.

A few shopkeepers were also seen weeping and crying while looking at their shops.

A rescue member of the Chhipa, said that so far no casualty had been reported as the market was close today due to the weekend (Sunday).

The initial cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as the teams are busy in fire extinguish and rescue work.