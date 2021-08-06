Fire breaks out in cotton factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A godown of cotton factory was gutted in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said here on Friday that fire broke out in godown of a cotton factory,situated at Chak No.58-JB near Aminpur bypass,which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present.

On getting information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.