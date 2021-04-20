Fire Breaks Out In Cotton Factory Warehouse
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:06 PM
A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at Ghulam Muhammad Abbad here on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at Ghulam Muhammad Abbad here on Tuesday.
The rescue teams along with seven fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams said that one laborer received burn injuries due to blaze.