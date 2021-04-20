UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out In Cotton Factory Warehouse

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:06 PM

Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at Ghulam Muhammad Abbad here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at Ghulam Muhammad Abbad here on Tuesday.

The rescue teams along with seven fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams said that one laborer received burn injuries due to blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Cotton

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

8 minutes ago

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

3 minutes ago

Education manager appointed in distt to improve pu ..

3 minutes ago

30 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested across Tur ..

4 minutes ago

Japan seeks swift release of journalist in Myanmar ..

5 minutes ago

Medical experts warns general public to take care ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.