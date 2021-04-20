Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at Ghulam Muhammad Abbad here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out at a warehouse of cotton factory located at Ghulam Muhammad Abbad here on Tuesday.

The rescue teams along with seven fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams said that one laborer received burn injuries due to blaze.