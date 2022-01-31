UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out In Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Fire breaks out in factory

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in a leather factory in the area of at Hajipura Anwar near Khawaja Chowk in Sialkot here Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire engulfed chemicals and raw leather at first, second and third floor of the factory.

Four factory workers got trapped in the building. However, rescuers safely evacuated the workers including Usman, Izhar, Ramesh, and Tariq.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of two hours.

According to officials, the fire gutted goods worth Rs. 7 million. As many as six vehicles of fire tenders, two ambulances and 37 rescuers took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, DC Sialkot regretted the damage caused by fire and instructed concerned officers to inspect all the old buildings and take precautionary measures to prevent fire.

