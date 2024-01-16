Fire Breaks Out In Factory
Published January 16, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A man suffered minor burns when a fire broke out in a gloves manufacturing factory located here near Citi housing Society,Daska road.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the chemical for making boxing gloves was being heated when it suddenly caught fire which caused a loss of goods worth Rs 5 million.
The team doused the blaze after hectic efforts.
The injured was identified as 21-year-old Shahnawaz.
According to factory owner Sheikh Luqman,due to timely rescue operation goods and raw material worth Rs. 25 million were saved.
