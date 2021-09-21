UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out In Factory At Industrial Estate Hayatabd

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Fire breaks out in factory at Industrial Estate Hayatabd

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a match factory in Industrial Estate Hayatabad which was doused by fire fighters of Rescue 1122, protecting the production unit from serious damage and losses.

According to a Rescue 1122 statement issued here on Tuesday, cause of the fire was ascertained as electricity short circuiting.

As the control room received emergency call, teams were rushed to the site of the blaze which was doused within 20 minutes of operation, it added.

Fire was restricted to a portion of the match factory, saving other parts and nearby properties from damage.

