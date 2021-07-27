UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out In Factory In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Fire breaks out in factory in faisalabad

Precious material worth thousands of rupees was gutted when a fire erupted in a factory in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Precious material worth thousands of rupees was gutted when a fire erupted in a factory in the area of Saddar Tandlianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that fire erupted in a factory near Jallah morr in chak 409-G and engulfed the surroundings.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after several hours of hectic efforts.

No loss of life was reported so far.The cause of fire was being ascertained, said sources.

More Stories From Pakistan

