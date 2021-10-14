Fire breaks out in godown

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A huge fire broke down in a godown here at Allama Iqbal chowk on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,fire erupted in a godown due to short circuit and engulfed the entire surroundings.Goods and material worth four million of rupees gutted.

On getting information,the team reached the spot and brought fire under control after hectic efforts of three hours.