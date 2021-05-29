Fire breaks out in helmet production factory

Helmets and its related material worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in the Kutcha Jail factory, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Helmets and its related material worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in the Kutcha Jail factory, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the fire rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, fire broke out in a cloths shop in Shah Alam Market here on Saturday. Cloth and other valuables in the shop were reduced to ashes. Firefighters of Rescue-1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the two incidents.