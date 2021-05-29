UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out In Helmet Production Factory

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:55 PM

Fire breaks out in helmet production factory

Helmets and its related material worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in the Kutcha Jail factory, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Helmets and its related material worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in the Kutcha Jail factory, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the fire rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, fire broke out in a cloths shop in Shah Alam Market here on Saturday. Cloth and other valuables in the shop were reduced to ashes. Firefighters of Rescue-1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the two incidents.

Related Topics

Fire Jail Vehicles Shah Alam Market Million

Recent Stories

KU in collaboration with Sindh Health Department e ..

4 minutes ago

Health Authority seeks Rs 60.7 mln for installatio ..

4 minutes ago

CDA Chairman visits Margalla Hills, inspect firefi ..

4 minutes ago

407 more coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

7 minutes ago

JI Chief visits Wali Bagh to condole over death of ..

7 minutes ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi PM; proposes framework for pol ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.