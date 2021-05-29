Fire Breaks Out In Helmet Production Factory
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Helmets and its related material worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in the Kutcha Jail factory, here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the fire rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation.
The firefighters succeeded in controlling the fire after hectic efforts.
Meanwhile, fire broke out in a cloths shop in Shah Alam Market here on Saturday. Cloth and other valuables in the shop were reduced to ashes. Firefighters of Rescue-1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the two incidents.