SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The fire erupted on the second floor of a house located in Oora chowk, Sialkot.

According to rescue spokesperson, fire broke out due to the short circuit in a store and it was brought under control by Rescue-1122 due to timely action.Goods worth Rs 1million were gutted,spokesperson added.