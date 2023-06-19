Fire breaks out in house due to gas leakage, 4 injured

(@FahadShabbir)

Atleast four persons were injured when a fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage at Sagri Village, Mankiala road Road, Kallar Syedan here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Atleast four persons were injured when a fire broke out in a house due to gas leakage at Sagri Village, Mankiala road Road, Kallar Syedan here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 teams immediately rushed to the scene.

The blast occurred when a fire broke out in a house in Kallar Syedan due to gas leakage. As a result, four members of a family identified as Azad 55,Dheeba 45, Zeeshan 06 and Zeeshan 03 received critical injuries and were shifted to hospital.

However, the fire was extinguished after hectic efforts.