Fire Breaks Out In House In Hayatabad
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A fire broke out in the house of a person named Ghulam Rasool in Hayatabad Phase 1 D2 House No. 271, Rescue 1122 officials said here a person got burnt due to house fire.
Rescue 1122 personnel provided medical aid to a person named Ghulam Rasool and shifted him to the hospital.
Rescue 1122 firefighters have completely controlled the fire, Rescue 1122 officials said.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM wants ICT free from single use plastic bags: Romina15 minutes ago
-
Police bust bike, car lifter gang; arrest two16 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admissions deadline for continue students16 minutes ago
-
KP Food authority action against adulteration mafia16 minutes ago
-
Agricultural university’s role laudable in quality education: VC16 minutes ago
-
Human traffickers presented in Special Central Immigration Court36 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit42 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 32 kg drugs in five operations46 minutes ago
-
Process to finalize standing committees process to be completed till tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary46 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in human trafficking46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water46 minutes ago
-
25 Injured in road accident in Nawabshah46 minutes ago