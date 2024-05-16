Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out In House In Hayatabad

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A fire broke out in the house of a person named Ghulam Rasool in Hayatabad Phase 1 D2 House No. 271, Rescue 1122 officials said here a person got burnt due to house fire.

Rescue 1122 personnel provided medical aid to a person named Ghulam Rasool and shifted him to the hospital.

Rescue 1122 firefighters have completely controlled the fire, Rescue 1122 officials said.

