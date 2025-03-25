Fire breaks out in Karachi express train

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A fire erupted in a bogie of the Karachi Express train, forcing authorities to halt its journey according to initial reports, the train was traveling from Lahore to Karachi when the fire broke out near Khairpur on Tuesday.

DS Sukkur Railway officials stated that the train's staff swiftly responded to the emergency, attempting to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but efforts are underway to contain it and prevent further damage.

The train was stopped immediately at Kot Lalo Railway Station after the fire was detected, and railway officials are investigating the incident. The safety of passengers and staff is the top priority, and authorities are working to resume the journey as soon as possible.