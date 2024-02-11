ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Seven persons sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted in the emergency centre of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad on Sunday.

According to private news channel, a fire broke out due to cylinder explosion in the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad situated in a densely populated area of Karachi.

The Police said that all those injured persons were hospital's staff and they were rushed to another hospital.

The smoke filled the entire hospital, causing inconvenience for the patients and attendants.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Medical Superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.