Fire Breaks Out In Karachi's Govt Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Seven persons sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted in the emergency centre of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad on Sunday.
According to private news channel, a fire broke out due to cylinder explosion in the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad situated in a densely populated area of Karachi.
The Police said that all those injured persons were hospital's staff and they were rushed to another hospital.
The smoke filled the entire hospital, causing inconvenience for the patients and attendants.
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Medical Superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faiz Festival concludes on promotion of 'progressive ideology' note7 minutes ago
-
380 kites confiscated during raid7 minutes ago
-
Country’s upper, western parts to be gripped by cold weather conditions:PMD7 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for stabbing man to death7 minutes ago
-
Independent MNA-elect Waseem Qadir joins PML-N7 minutes ago
-
Fsahat elected ICYF Asian group’s vice president17 minutes ago
-
Traders express concerns on dacoities in markets17 minutes ago
-
Three member gang arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered17 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Taxila27 minutes ago
-
PPP's CEC to discuss overall political situation, formation of government27 minutes ago
-
JUI-F demands recounting of votes in Tank27 minutes ago
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land27 minutes ago