Fire Breaks Out In Kids' Store Warehouse
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A fire erupted in the warehouse of a kids store located behind a famous shopping mall on Auto Bhan Road, one of the busiest commercial areas in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.
Upon receiving the information, the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) team rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control.
According to rescue sources, no casualties were reported, however, children's clothes, diapers, biscuits, toys and other goods worth millions of rupees stored in the warehouse were gutted. The cause of the fire could not be determined.
