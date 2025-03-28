Fire breaks out in KTM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A sudden fire broke out at Kohat Textile Mills (KTM) due to a short circuit at Bannu Road on Friday.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

No casualties were reported due to the fire.

Senior District Emergency Officer Kohat, Muhammad Arif Khattak was personally supervising the operation.

