Fire breaks out in LPG refilling shop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) District Emergency Service averted a major tragedy by timely responding to a gas explosions incident here on Saturday night.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, fire broke out suddenly in an LPG refilling station in Gulzar e Quaid area late at night on Saturday.

The fire swiftly engulfed other gas cylinders placed nearby causing several gas explosions.

Rescue 1122 teams comprising fire fighters and fire tenders rushed to the incident spot and prevented the fire from further spread.

The spokesman further informed that the incident took place in the basement of a 3-storey building.

Rescue teams successfully controlled the fire which could further reach to residential flats of the building.

According to details several explosions took place in the LPG refilling shop resulting in fire and damage to the shop.

Reports confirmed one man suffered from burn injuries who was rescued and shifted to a hospital. While residential portions of the building remained unharmed.

The spokesman informed that more than 25 rescue personnel along with 5 fire tenders participated in successful rescue and fire fighting operation.