UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Breaks Out In MHNP Area Of Sinhari Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:57 PM

Fire breaks out in MHNP area of Sinhari Village

A lush green patch of Margalla Hills National Park on Tuesday caught fire in the Sinhari Village of the National Park and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff has rushed to the scene to put out the fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A lush green patch of Margalla Hills National Park on Tuesday caught fire in the Sinhari Village of the National Park and Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) staff has rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire has flared in the Sinahri Village vicinity falling at the backside PAF Headquarters near Kalajar village the fire fighting team of IWMB was moved to the spot soon after receiving reports of fire, said an IWMB official when contacted to confirm fire incident.

He added that the fire extinguishing operation was underway and further details would be communicated once the operation culminates after putting out fire.

It may be mentioned here that since April 1 fire season has started in the Margalla Hills National Park where most of the fires were allegedly set by the local masses in revenge to the IWMB enforcement measures.

/more

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire April May

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates "Mustahiq" app to improve Zak ..

26 seconds ago

Turkey releases 10 retired navy commanders

27 seconds ago

Three grocery stores sealed for selling gutka

29 seconds ago

Philippines logs 8,571 new COVID-19 cases, tally a ..

30 seconds ago

Kremlin Confirms Fate of ISS, Russian Segment Was ..

4 minutes ago

US Will Not Let Nord Stream 2 Get in Way of Relati ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.