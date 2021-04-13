Fire breaks out in MHNP area of Sinhari Village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A lush green patch of Margalla Hills National Park on Tuesday caught fire in the Sinhari Village of the National Park and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff has rushed to the scene to put out the fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A lush green patch of Margalla Hills National Park on Tuesday caught fire in the Sinhari Village of the National Park and Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) staff has rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire has flared in the Sinahri Village vicinity falling at the backside PAF Headquarters near Kalajar village the fire fighting team of IWMB was moved to the spot soon after receiving reports of fire, said an IWMB official when contacted to confirm fire incident.

He added that the fire extinguishing operation was underway and further details would be communicated once the operation culminates after putting out fire.

It may be mentioned here that since April 1 fire season has started in the Margalla Hills National Park where most of the fires were allegedly set by the local masses in revenge to the IWMB enforcement measures.

/more