Open Menu

Fire Breaks Out In Murree Forest

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Fire breaks out in Murree forest

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the forest of Kotli Sattian, Lehtrar road area of Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A fire broke out on Tuesday in the forest of Kotli Sattian, Lehtrar road area of Murree.

According to a private news channel, dozens of trees and wild animals were burnt by the fire.

According to Rescue officials, the cause of the fire remained unknown and investigations were underway in that.

The officials of forest department and rescue teams were busy in extinguishing the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Murree Road Kotli

Recent Stories

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are criti ..

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extend ..

Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empoweri ..

Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 mi ..

Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

4 minutes ago
 Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development wo ..

Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work

4 minutes ago
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle ..

India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Ko ..

Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area

4 minutes ago
 Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Sh ..

Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze

4 minutes ago
 Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Fores ..

Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism

4 minutes ago
 Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-N ..

Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

3 minutes ago
 Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup

Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan