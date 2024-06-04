Fire Breaks Out In Murree Forest
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 07:57 PM
A fire broke out on Tuesday in the forest of Kotli Sattian, Lehtrar road area of Murree
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A fire broke out on Tuesday in the forest of Kotli Sattian, Lehtrar road area of Murree.
According to a private news channel, dozens of trees and wild animals were burnt by the fire.
According to Rescue officials, the cause of the fire remained unknown and investigations were underway in that.
The officials of forest department and rescue teams were busy in extinguishing the fire.
