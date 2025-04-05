Fire Breaks Out In Nearby Village In Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A devastating fire broke out in a nearby village of Nawabshah due to sparks from electric wires, which quickly turned into flames.
The fire engulfed four houses, reducing all household belongings to ashes.
Wheat crop, ready for harvest, was also completely destroyed in the blaze.
Tragically, a bull tide in one of the houses was severely burnt and died on the spot. Upon receiving the emergency alert, fire brigades were called in from Daulatpur and Nawabshah.
Later the fire brigade teams managed to bring the fire under control after hectic efforts.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transformer sparking causes fire6 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar suspended for dereliction of duties6 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in nearby village in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Democracy6 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in Chiniot police encounter6 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot assigns targets for cleaner, more beautiful district6 minutes ago
-
12 drug suppliers arrested with over 27 kg of hashish6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry46 minutes ago
-
Police encounter in Kohat leaves robbery gang leader dead56 minutes ago
-
A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri1 hour ago
-
Murderer received death sentence in shooting case1 hour ago
-
Two brothers injured in accident1 hour ago