Fire Breaks Out In Nearby Village In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Fire breaks out in nearby village in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A devastating fire broke out in a nearby village of Nawabshah due to sparks from electric wires, which quickly turned into flames.

The fire engulfed four houses, reducing all household belongings to ashes.

Wheat crop, ready for harvest, was also completely destroyed in the blaze.

Tragically, a bull tide in one of the houses was severely burnt and died on the spot. Upon receiving the emergency alert, fire brigades were called in from Daulatpur and Nawabshah.

Later the fire brigade teams managed to bring the fire under control after hectic efforts.

