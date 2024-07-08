Fire Breaks Out In PSX Building, No Loss Of Life Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A fire broke out in the pakistan stock exchange building here on Monday while rescue efforts were underway to overcome the blaze.
Five fire tenders, a snorkel, and a browser were used in the operation to tackle the blaze which was reportedly caused by a short circuit, media reports said.
Due to the fire which erupted at about 8 am, trading in the psx remained suspended for an hour while firefighters overcame the blaze which was of low intensity.
The PSX building was reopened after rescue efforts were completed, sources added.
Pakistan Stock Exchange officials admitted that there was material loss in the fire incident but no loss of life was reported.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain Sario visited the site of the fire incident and reviewed rescue efforts.
