Fire breaks out in residential container warehouse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A Fire broke out in residential container warehouse of a man named Arzoo Gul near Och Nahar (dry canal) Ring Road here on Friday, said the official of the Rescue 1122.

Soon after receiving the emergency call, the officials of the Rescue 1122 firefighters arrived on the scene.

Firefighters of Rescue 1122 managed to control the fire in 35 minutes with no casualties were reported in the blaze, the official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.