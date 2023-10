SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Goods and material worth Rs 1.5 million were gutted when a fire broke out in a tailor shop located at Sialkot Cantt here on Tuesday.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought blaze under control.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet,said rescue 1122.