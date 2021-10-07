Fire breaks out in Sialkot foam factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in a foam factory near Motra canal here on Thursday, gutting property worth millions of rupees.

The fire engulfed the entire factory and it could not be brought under control despite efforts of several hours. The chemical and diesel drums in the factory also caught fire.

According to the factory manager, the fire was caused by short-circuiting. No casualty was reported.

Rescue-1122 fire-fighters, led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, took part if the firefighting process.

Eight fire vehicles, one water bowser, two FPS rescue vehicles and as many ambulances were busy in controlling the fire.

The rescue teams had shifted three affected workers to hospital after providing them with the first aid, said rescue officials.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq also inspected the firefighting efforts and issued instructions to the rescue team. An operation was underway to control the fire till filing of the report.