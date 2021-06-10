Fire breaks out in WAPDA Grid Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Amid intense heat wave here in Kohat, fire broken out in WAPDA Grid station situated on Kohat-Pindi road on Wednesday, an official in-charge of the grid station said.

Talking to journalists, in-charge of the Grid Station said that suddenly, a fire broken out due to heat waves and later on extinguished.

The WAPDA team removed faults and restored electricity supply to different areas.