Fire Breaks Out On Oil Tankers In Taru Jabba

Published April 30, 2022 | 09:27 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :A severe fire broke out in oil tankers at Taru Jabba Oil Depot, intersecting district Peshawar and Nowshera, Rescue1122 sources said on Saturday.

According to initial reports, there were up to 150 tankers parked at Taru Oil Depot when the fire broke. A total of 20 tankers were reported to be on fire.

Rescue 1122 firefighters from Nowshera, the firefighters rushed to the spot and were still trying to extinguish the blaze two hours after the fire was reported.

Mobile phone footage showed huge flames and smoke plumes rising in the air from the terminal as some people ran away from the spot. The firefighting vehicles from Charsadda, Mardan and Peshawar have also been called in for extinguishing the fire, sources said.

