Fire breaks out Regional Tax office Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Fire broke out at Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi due to gas leakage two employees sustained minor burn injuries here on Saturday, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman.

Rescue 1122 reached on spot and extinguished the fire.

Deputy Commissioner RTO Tariq Bhatti, while talking to media persons said fire erupted in cafeteria of building which caused no loss of life. He made it clear all the record of income tax office is saved.