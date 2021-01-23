Fire breaks out wholesale shop, 2 injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A wholesale shop in Qasimabad selling plastic items caught fire here Saturday leaving two persons injured in the incident.

The incident took place at One Dollar Shop near Ali Palace banquet in Qasimabad, adjacent to the15 emergency police post.

The blazes also engulfed an apartment located above the shop.

The police identified the injured persons as 30 years old Shoaib Ahmed and 35 years old Abdul Shakoor.The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The fire brigade took over an hour to extinguish the blazes.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also reached the spot and supervised the rescue and fire extinguishing operations.